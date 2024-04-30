Aporia

The Futurist Right
Apr 30, 2024Edited

How much is whiteness individualism as opposed to masochistic self-hatred?:

I notice that when the avg NW Euro becomes convinced of HBD he doesn’t then say - ‘Oops, we were wrong about the content of their character, they are bad people, time to treat them accordingly!’ Instead, he either insists that nothing really has changed apart from maybe the need to do away with formal pro-other discrimination, or b) that this shows that there is something wrong with Euros (‘they are just too individualist u see and need to learn from other groups how to be more collectivist’).

It’s not like the euro is incapable of feeling hatred. U should see how his pre-redpill incarnation felt about white racists. He is just only capable it seems of hating Europeans.

Realist
Apr 30, 2024Edited

Thanks for an interesting and thought-provoking article.

"Today, interracial violence skews overwhelmingly in one direction. Why? If Whites are so powerful, why do they allow this?"

I'm going to posit that most are stupid.

"For French boys, individualism is the norm. No gang comes to their defense when trouble starts."

This is true of all European stock. Here is my take on individualism.

'The trait of individualism within the White race is admirable because it produces excellent advancements in science, engineering, math, art, architecture, medicine, and quality of life, making Western Civilization the greatest. But when individualism facilitates White self-genocide, it is pathetic.'

"Perhaps. But a number of human groups have reached high levels of cognitive ability, maybe even higher, while failing to achieve the same dominance. Think of the Parsis, the Ashkenazim and the Chinese."

The Ashkenazim may be a poor choice to include, considering their currently almost total control of Europe and the United States.

The fact is ethnicities and cultures do not mix well.

