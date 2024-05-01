Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Ngwa's avatar
Keith Ngwa
May 1, 2024

Freud was arguably the biggest charlatan and pseudointellectual in human history, along with Marx.

Psychoanalysis and it's many spinoffs have pathologized life and Human Nature to a far worse degree than even the most nihilistic and anti-worldly religions ever did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David Wyman's avatar
David Wyman
May 1, 2024

I worked emergency psych at a state institution - the violent, suicidal, and unable to care for themselves - for 42 years. I did work neuropsych, substance, forensic, adolescent, developmental, and geriatric populations at times as well.

You have hit some of the main points very well. Freud did set the field of psychology back decades, perhaps even a century. He gave Viennese society, and ultimately the whole intelligentsia, an excuse to talk about sex endlessly, which i why he was popular. (See also Alfred Kinsey) Psychiatric medications do sometimes have uncomfortable, even terrible side effects and sometimes the "improvements" in symptoms are the result of time more than anything else.

But you are otherwise flat wrong in what you are saying. No one does psychoanalysis anymore. There are some lurking Freudians and Jungians about these days, but not many. Much of therapy is more like coaching - doing homework and checking back, trying different responses to difficult loved ones - now. This has been true for forty years. You are attacking strawmen, at least in terms of those who deal with the most difficult clients, the schizophrenics, the serious affective disorders, the personality disorders. Medications can work powerfully for some of such folks.

Look, they die less often. What the hell do you want? We don't waste our time on the Worried Well, as they are called. We throw them some good advice and move on. The problem is largely the general public picking up an idea or two that they saw on a YouTube and applying that to their local middle school. I'm pretty sure that's not psychology's, and certainly not psychiatry's problem at that point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture