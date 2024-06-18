Aporia

Graham Cunningham
Jun 18, 2024

Well Yes, let's talk about racism. Your article is fine - up to a point - except that it seems predicated on the bien pensant falsehood that 'racism' is intrinsically something that white people direct at non-white people. There is infact a truly massive racism problem in the Western world and it is (primarily) White-on-White racism. Are we too concerned about it? No, on the contrary.... our vast university sheep-dipped graduate middle class is not concerned about it enough....is infact in denial about it.

I am pleased you talk about the 'Ferguson/George Floyd Effect' as I wrote a piece on this on my own 'stack a few days back: https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/back-in-the-summer-of-2020

A snippet: "Any fair-minded narration of events of the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd whilst being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer, would have been a very different telling than the one that gushed hysterically from the Western world’s mainstream media. It would – after acknowledging that the actions of the officer did indeed warrant urgent investigation - have moved on to also acknowledge that the incidence of black men dying at the hands of police in the USA is dwarfed by the problem of them dying at the hands of other black men. And as protests erupted in cities across America and beyond, the plot would have thickened when it turned out that this protest regularly found expression in the looting and vandalising of nearby black and Asian neighbourhood businesses. And as the summer wore on, journalists and tv crews would have started to pick up on the sharp upsurge of black-on-black violence in the most crime ridden neighbourhoods as shamed and demoralised city police departments backed off from attempting to maintain order......Eventually a constructive national conversation might then have begun on the question of whether ‘Systemic Racism’ really exists in today’s America. The angry charge of white racism (ironically emanating more from young middle class whites than from black people themselves) would have sparked a vigorous media interrogation. But this was not to be. In its stead we got an impassioned psychodrama playing out on a vast scale on the major news and commentary networks all across the Western world. ....."

Myriad Mike
Jun 18, 2024

The "right" amount of concern about racism is- zero, zilch, none!

We jumped the shark on this topic years ago, back when race relations were actually very good, and created this modern panic out of whole cloth.

I'll never concern myself with "racism", ever again. I won't even humor concern about it, in any form.

