Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Greenwald, M.D.'s avatar
Martin Greenwald, M.D.
Jun 8, 2023

There is much to criticize about the modern psychotherapy industry and culture overall, but I think this piece misses the mark. You seem to be arguing against an outdated neo-psychoanalytic caricature instead of what most therapy is actually like. Your focus on depression is also narrow, and it seems like your real beef is with the vaguely unhappy "worried well" going to therapy instead of doing other things with their lives. Psychotherapy is something that some people find useful and other people don't, and some people find it even distasteful, which is fine. But if you looked at this through the lens of, say, exposure and response prevention (ERP) for obsessive-compulsive disorder you might come away with a somewhat different impression as to psychotherapy's goals and efficacy. You may also underestimate the extent to which some people really have difficulty getting through life. I think this is something many people forget.

Anyway, I'm driven crazy too by the intrusion of therapy-speak into ordinary life, and people bragging about going to therapy, and all those excesses. Some of this could be blamed on therapists but I think it is just as much a product of the meme-amplification-machine that is our current culture. Important to make fine distinctions and not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Reply
Share
2 replies
JC Coyne aka CoyneoftheRealm's avatar
JC Coyne aka CoyneoftheRealm
Jun 6, 2023Edited

I am somewhat sympathetic to the authors' position that psychotherapists often promise too much and hold on to their patients for too long. Particularly with mildly distressed patients, therapy becomes the purchase of friendship.

However, I strongly disagree with their characterization of the serotonin hypothesis, which was invented before we had the tools to measure anything going on inside the brain. This is not pop psychiatry, but a caricature promoted by anti-psychiatrists. I spent almost 40 years as a psychologist in academic psychiatry and family medicine departments. The only time I ever heard depression described as a serotonin deficiency was by drug reps who were hired for their youth and beauty, not their intelligence.

See my A Critical Look at the Impact of Joanna Moncrieff’s “Chemical Imbalance” Umbrella Review, https://jimcoyneakacoyneoftherealm.substack.com/p/a-critical-look-at-the-impact-of

Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture