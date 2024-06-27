Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Bailey's avatar
Michael Bailey
Jun 27, 2024

Great article. An uncomfortable but likely hypothesis consistent with a true association (genetic or environmental) between CSA and BPD is that youth who will be BPD behave differently than other youth, including engaging in inappropriate sexual interactions with adults. CSA articles usually have high age cutoffs for childhood. Who believes that no 14 year olds have any causal agency, sexually?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A. Klarke Heinecke's avatar
A. Klarke Heinecke
Jun 27, 2024

Thank you for this clear comparison between competing hypotheses in the specific case of bipolar disorder, with the inference that our mental model of psychological disorders is not well supported by the best data.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture