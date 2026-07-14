Written by Noah Carl.

There’s a certain type of liberal centrist commentator who really cares about immigration—or, more precisely, about opposing restrictions on immigration. For such individuals, there are a few positions more detestable than wanting to drastically curb the number of migrants entering the country.

These commentators are typically highly educated. They’re often academics. Many of them departed for Bluesky when Elon Musk took over Twitter (as a way to protest the rise in anti-immigration and racist content that followed his acquisition of the platform). They tend to think of themselves as the “adults in the room”. Being seen as outward-looking and cosmopolitan is a core part of their identity.