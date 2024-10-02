Aporia

Good essay, but I think it’s worth clarifying that both “true self” and “authenticity” are being attacked in their very dumbed down forms. Knowledge of the “true self” in traditions like hermeticism, Hinduism, and Buddhism really referred to knowledge of the transcendent ultimate reality. The “true self” was not essential but pre-essential. Authenticity, from what I understand, comes from Heidegger and his successors. It does not mean being true to your nature, but being true to your beliefs out of an internal sense of them, rather than for some sort of external validation. Yes, our beliefs are influenced by those around us, but there is a difference between being exposed to a dish and taking a liking to it, and pretending to like a dish because it signals something to others. In this context, one’s internal flaws are not to be embraced, but the reason for acting virtuously must come from within.

This needed saying

