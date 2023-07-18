Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thoughts About Stuff's avatar
Thoughts About Stuff
Jul 18, 2023

“The third premise that this demographic change is being perpetrated by a coterie of elites is implausible and dismissible”

Could you write a little about why you believe that the idea that elites perpetrate change in society is “implausible and dismissible”? In any other domain it would be commonplace to agree that nearly all significant change in societies is driven by elite preferences and elite action. This has been a standard school of sociology for centuries. Yet in this one domain, not only do you say it is implausible and dismissible, you provide not only no evidence in support of this bold and unprecedented claim, but not even any reasoning for it. I would be interested to read whether you do in fact have any reasoning (or even evidence) for treating this one domain as uniquely uninfluenced by elites, against all prior precedent in other domains.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Aporia and others
No Name's avatar
No Name
Jul 19, 2023

>the third premise about jews is wrong

No. A conscientious review of scientific data shows that the statements of the "extreme right" about Jews are quite true, in general:

https://ideasanddata.wordpress.com/2020/05/17/jewish-influence-on-american-politics/

If you disagree, you should respond to this article "Sean Last".

In opposing white people, Jews are no different from many other ethnic groups: blacks support leftist politicians because they believe that in this way they are fighting white people (especially politically conservative whites) and because they are sure that socialism and welfare are beneficial to them.

Similarly, Jews tend to support leftist politics, because they are sure that in this way they are fighting against white people, especially against white conservative Christians and any ethnocentric whites.("far-right", white nationalists-alt-rightists, southerners, Christian fundamentalists and others).

At the same time, just like blacks, Jews' ethnocentrism, especially in the past, is associated with stronger support for leftist politics

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture