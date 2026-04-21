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Huhh's avatar
Huhh
13h

Haha great article. One of the few writings on HBD I would feel comfortable sharing with my left wing, “WEIRD” acquaintances.

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Edward Chang's avatar
Edward Chang
13h

Wasn’t it Michael Polanyi who wrote on Tacit Knowledge?

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