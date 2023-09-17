Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Carter's avatar
John Carter
Sep 17, 2023

Supply and demand is precisely the correct frame. We can't do anything about supply in the short term. So we need to concentrate on demand. What drives demand? Perception that they'll have a better life in Europe. What drives that? It isn't only that the quality of life is higher, but also that they know they'll be given access to social services, welfare, free housing, and all the rest. Not only that, but they know that any friction with the natives can be solved via incantation of the magic formula, "you're racist".

So, the answer is quite simple, really. Sink the boats with all aboard when they're found in the open seas. Those who get through are immediately deported. Those who have gotten through are also deported. Treat them badly. No free housing. No welfare. No support of any kind. Nothing but intolerance and abuse. Make sure they understand that they will not be welcome, that to the contrary, they will be greeted with nothing but hostility.

The problem is ultimately not the migrants, it's the white people who shriek when the r-word is spoken. As long as white people continue to react in this fashion, the problem will continue. China, Japan, and South Korea are also close to impoverished regions with large youth bulges, yet none of them are grappling with a migrant crisis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Andrea Rodolfo Nadia's avatar
Andrea Rodolfo Nadia
Sep 17, 2023

Reading from Italy, and this really resonates.

Under our current Prime Minister, who's always had a far-right label attached despite being pretty milktoast on most issues, we've had more illegal migrants coming to our contry than under previous, supposedly more left-leaning governments.

Giorgia Meloni's rightism is all talk, and indeed part of her talk is about attacking individual migrants traffickers. Another part, which is the saddest, is about legalizing a huge chunk of the migrants we can't avoid having, so she can show figures to her electorate pretending to have solved the problem.

Basically both the mechanisms you have described.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture