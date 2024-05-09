Aporia

See also "strict church theory." As a belief, qua belief, "gender identity" stands out for conveying status at physical and personal cost. Contrary to its own myth about itself, the belief in gendered embodiment through medical sorcery has granted incredible social power since Christine Jorgensen. Dylan Mulvaney is a status chaser. Jeanette Jennings, mother of Jazz Jennings, is a status chaser. See the work of Eliza Mondegreen, who does a terrific job of documenting how online "gender identity" groups act as cults, reinforcing belief and banishing doubt. The more a person self-harms for their gender, or harms a child for their supposed gender, the more it proves that the soul of the "trans person" is really that gender. "Born in the wrong body" is an expression of faith, not reason. If not for the insurance codes, we could dismiss it all as a Skoptic cult that became strangely popular with elites.

Your example of an engagement ring as a signal of investment is both outdated and one-sided. At one time it was meaningful symbol of mutual investment, by the man in offering the ring and by the women in publicly accepting it. This is no longer true because nowadays there is little stigma accruing to women who break off the engagement, many of whom are even keeping the expensive ring afterwards as compensation!

