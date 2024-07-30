Aporia

Graham Cunningham
Jul 30, 2024

If I was a US citizen I would be voting for Trump. In simple terms, here is why:

The democratic electoral pluralism that was more or less operational (albeit inperfectly) when I was young is now a farce in the Western world. It has become little more than a smokescreen for our real governance - a permanent multi-institutional nexus variously called The Machine, The Cathedral, The Blob etc. Whatever else he might be, Donald Trump is quite definitely an outcast from this establishment machine and his blustering personality is such that he will not fall into line. That is very rare in a modern politician and - in our current context - this can only be a good thing. If elected he will not really have much power (for the reasons given above) so he presents little of the danger that The Machine tells us to fear. But he will be a disrupter and that is the least-worst thing we need just now. Another four years of a Leftist pretend democratic executive in lock-step with the real permanent Leftist Machine would be far far worse.

Corwin Slack
Jul 30, 2024

Yes Character matters and there is not a single Democrat that can hold his flame up to Donald Trump’s little match. That is how bad it is.

Your hypothetical Meander is well drawn as suffering from a serious analcephalic impaction.

