May 16, 2024

Nice piece. If I might insert a bit of Cleanthes between your Philo and Meander...

There's another major contradiction at the heart of liberalism, and it's that the liberal insists upon progress (to what? to where?) while simultaneously denying that he wants discussion of the good.

He does, of course, accept a "good" of sorts, though it is a degraded one. The liberal's good is essentially a matter of palliatives: take away my pain, take way these unfairnesses, assuage my envies, remove these oppressions. Oh, and if you can, please make my groin tickle just a bit harder. With air conditioning.

The result is a kind of nursing home for the spirit. This is ultimately because the liberal refuses to take seriously both the highest and lowest states of the soul -- Plato had this right. "Nature" to the liberal is a very flat thing.

Person Online's avatar
Person Online
May 16, 2024

The fatal flaw of modern liberalism, of going all-in on individualism, is that it fails to provide for the defense of the established order. Values and standards will be imposed, by someone, in one way or another. The preservation of a common set of values is absolutely a common good, in the economic sense of a public good, i.e. nonexcludable and nonrival. This also applies to national defense. Since these are true public goods, their maintenance presents a collective action problem.

Individuals will only sacrifice themselves in defense of these public goods when they feel that they have a stake in their maintenance--i.e., when they feel that the established order is made of, by, and for people like them. This is a natural compact in which the nation provides for the individuals in turn for the energy they spend defending it, both physically in warfare and spiritually in the culture. But if one side of this bargain falls through, so too will the other. If an individual feels that the status quo is alien to him, he will be content to free-ride and do nothing in its defense.

This is the situation in which the West currently finds itself. Who in society has any real stake in maintaining the liberal status quo? Our governments increasingly operate purely to the benefit of the non-productive and indigent, while actively shaming and denigrating their nations' founding stock. Immigrants who have specifically come to the West only for economic and welfare opportunities are not going to fill this gap. The various minorities praised by left-wing social justice have been taught to think only in terms of grievance and victimhood. They will not sacrifice to defend the liberal order. They expect only endless handouts and concessions.

With no one left to defend liberalism, it will inevitably give way to something else, depriving the liberals of all those wonderful individual freedoms which they were so fond of. Just as humans are not ants, we are not bears, either. We can be neither wholly collective nor wholly individual. We must find the correct balance between the two in order to align our societies with our nature. By attempting to totally deny the collective half of the equation, modern liberalism has failed to do this.

