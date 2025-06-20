Aporia

Aporia

gen0m1cs
Jun 21

This is a great piece. It's unfortunate that someone like Gusev, who seems quite smart and capable, dismisses everything as coincidence and rejects the hereditarian position outright.

I'm glad you brought up the effect of education on IQ, particularly it's important distinction from the latent model of g. Schooling likely doesn't increase g itself in any sustained way; instead, education's impact on intelligence test scores stems from improvements in specific skills, not g. Even if education had a standardized effect on g, it would likely be minimal. From what I understand, there's no evidence of moderation (interactions) with the effect of schooling, as it would roughly be uniform across a child's genetic background or SES.

Meng Hu has an excellent write-up on this topic: https://humanvarieties.org/2022/12/22/schooling-enhances-iq-not-intelligence/

comfy sweatshirt
Jun 20

As you guys covered before, Gusev denies basically all classical behavioral genetics. Iirc he likes studies that use "controls" to adjust polygenic scores, but ignores that these controls can obfuscate plausible mechanisms.

Ironically as much as people criticize experts for misleading about hereditarianism, it was polls on intelligence researchers' opinion that really helped change my view (mainly in that I stopped constantly doubting my own read of the evidence). People who hold Gusev's opinion are just louder, because they can be. I think people would be less hostile about expertise if the media were honest and balanced about accurately portraying expert consensus using anonymous poll data.

