Round-up: Who Enjoys Dark Humour?
The most interesting articles that came to our attention this week
Physical Unattractiveness and Mortality in the United States. Grzegorz Bulczak examines the relationship between physical attractiveness and mortality in the US. He finds that individuals rated as less attractive during adolescence experience higher levels of mortality—even when controlling for age, sex, race and IQ. The relationship between is partly driven partly by BMI and appears to be stronger for females.