Ideology of Affluence: Explanations for Inequality and Economic Policy Preferences among Rich Americans. Elizabeth Suhay and colleagues examine beliefs about what it takes to get ahead among affluent Americans. Analysing data from a survey that oversampled individuals in the top 5% of the income distribution, they find that affluent Americans see a greater role for intelligence and hard work and a lesser role for situational factors.

Whole-genome sequencing of 490,640 UK Biobank participants. Keren Carss and colleagues report findings from the whole-genome sequencing of 490,640 UK Biobank participants, including people of Asian and African ancestry. They identify a large number of structural variants (e.g., deletions, copy number variations), most of which cannot be detected in array data. Most of these are very rare, with 76% occurring in fewer than 10 individuals.