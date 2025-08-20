Did California's Fast Food Minimum Wage Reduce Employment? Jeffrey Clemens and colleagues re-examine the impact of the minimum wage on employment in the fast food sector. Using the implementation of California’s fast food minimum wage as a natural experiment, they find that employment declined by about 3% relative to the rest of the country. This equates to about 18,000 lost jobs.

The psychology of virality. Steve Rathje and Jay Van Bavel review the literature on the psychology of virality—of why certain types of information spread rapidly to a large audience. They note that similar types of information go viral online and offline, namely high-arousal, moralistic, negative information. This is because similar psychological processes drive the spread of information in both contexts.