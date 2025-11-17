Who Had Richer Parents, Doctors Or Artists? Quoctrung Bui and colleagues examine which jobs people with poor parents tend to have and which jobs people with rich parents tend to have. Analysing data from a large longitudinal survey in the US, they find that people with poor parents are most likely to work in farming, cleaning or childcare, while people with rich parents are most likely to work in science, law or finance.

Cross-Country Trends in Affective Polarization. Levi Boxell and colleagues examine trends in affective polarisation (the extent to which partisans feel negatively toward other parties) in twelve Western or Western-aligned countries. They find that there is no consistent trend: while polarisation has increased in the US and France, it has barely changed in Japan and Britain, and has actually fallen in Sweden and Germany.