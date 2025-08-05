The Ideation-Execution Gap: Execution Outcomes of LLM-Generated versus Human Research Ideas. Chenglei Si and colleagues examine whether AI can generate more novel research ideas than human experts. They find that AI-generated research ideas are indeed rated as more novel. However, when human and AI-generated research ideas are actually put into practice, the AI-generated ideas are not rated significantly better.

Distinguishing between founder and host population mtDNA lineages in the Ashkenazi population. Joseph Livni and Karl Skorecki re-examine the hypothesis that the founder population of Ashkenazi Jews comprised Near Eastern males and European females. Contrary to this hypothesis, major Ashkenazi mtDNA haplotypes are not found among gentiles. This suggests that the founder population comprised males and females of Near Eastern origin.