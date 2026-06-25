Gender differences in body dissatisfaction: A large-scale investigation among adolescents using two international surveys. Clotilde Napp examines gender differences in body dissatisfaction in a large, nine-country sample. Consistent with the conventional wisdom, she finds that girls report higher body dissatisfaction in every country and age group. She also finds that body dissatisfaction has a stronger negative association with life satisfaction among girls.

Left-Wing Ideology, Mental Health and Body Modifications. Meng Hu and Emil Kirkegaard re-examine whether people with left-wing views have worse mental health. In an online survey of Americans, they confirm that every aspect of mental health correlates negatively with leftism. They also find that left-wing Americans are more likely to have tattoos and unnatural hair colours, lifestyle choices that are associated with worse mental health.