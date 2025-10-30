Politically extreme individuals exhibit similar neural processing despite ideological differences. Daantje de Bruin and Oriel FeldmanHall study neurological responses to politically charged content in individuals with politically extreme views. Using a combination of methods, they find that such individuals exhibit similar neurological responses to politically charged content, regardless of whether they hold extreme left- or extreme right-wing views.

Can We Still Trust the Experts? The Siren Song of Influence. Cory Clark and Bo Winegard examine to what extent we should trust scientific experts. They argue that left-wing activism during the Great Awokening has greatly damaged public trust in scientific institutions. They also note that social media and an emphasis on “popularisation” have encouraged scientists to deviate from their core mission to seek out personal glory.