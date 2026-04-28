Fertility and Family Labor Supply. Katrine Jakobsen and colleagues examine whether the effect of earnings on fertility differs between men and women. Analysing Danish register data, they find that higher earnings reduce fertility among women but raise fertility among men. This suggests that the substitution effect dominates for women, while the income effect dominates for men.

Performative virtue-signaling has become a threat to higher ed. Forest Romm and Kevin Waldman report results from a survey of students at two major US universities. They asked, “Have you ever pretended to hold more progressive views than you truly endorse to succeed socially or academically?” and found that 88% said yes. Four out of five had misrepresented their views to align with professors, and more than three quarters had self-censored.