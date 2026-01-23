Readers Prefer Outputs of AI Trained on Copyrighted Books over Expert Human Writers. Tuhin Chakrabarty and colleagues examine whether humans prefer AI-generated versus human-written texts emulating the work of award-winning authors. In blind judgements, humans strongly preferred the texts generated by AIs trained on the authors’ works. They rated the AI-generated texts higher on both overall quality and stylistic fidelity.

The Increasing Frequency of Terms Denoting Political Extremism in U.S. and U.K. News Media. David Rozado and Eric Kaufmann examine the frequency of terms denoting political extremism in more than 30 million news articles from the US and UK for the period 1970–2019. They document a large rise in the frequency of terms referring to far-right extremism, beginning around 2010. This rise is particularly pronounced in left-leaning news outlets.