Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
Oct 16, 2023Edited

1) We live in a Democracy.

2) For any policy to stick the median voters needs to be reasonably onboard. So you can't just keep the truth to some tiny elite.

3) If you don't discuss racial IQ differences, its pretty hard for the median voter to figure out WTF is going on and craft an effective worldview that would be conductive to constructive action.

4) The default in the absence of discussing IQ differences is to assume that all disparate impact must be somebodies fault. That somebody must be punished, somehow. This is a recipe for constant witch hunts and counter productive policies.

Also, people need a worldview, and if you take out this important piece of the puzzle they will inevitably end up with a much less accurate worldview.

5) This doesn't even get into things that can make the problem dramatically worse like immigration.

6) The downside, I will be blunt, is people will have less sympathy for brown people, and brown people might be upset about it. Quite frankly, I just don't care. I don't consider this an important problem for human flourishing. Trying to run a society based on a gigantic lie that touches everything is a real problem for human flourishing.

https://lkyonrace.wordpress.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Spaceman Spiff's avatar
Spaceman Spiff
Oct 16, 2023

Do you think that it would be rude, uncouth, even immoral to talk openly about an unattractive woman’s face in a crowd of people in front of her?

---

No, not if the very attractive women were accused of some hidden factor to explain their greater success finding wealthy, rich husbands. If they ignore looks and blame witchcraft for her success (for example) then you should not only mention attractiveness but are compelled to do so. Especially if we see the emergence of grifters on the scene to explain Critical Witchcraft Theory to the plebs.

This is the situation we find ourselves in. Every racial disparity that exists is taken as evidence of some hidden system of racism, despite no one ever providing evidence. This trope is now absolutely embedded in Western nations and will only get worse. To avoid discussion because of feelings is absurd. This is what the progressives do.

As for not talking about it in public? Our cultural enemies have no such self-imposed constraints. The colorblind approach has been tried and it has ended in open racism towards successful ethnic groups like whites and East Asians. Silence has been disastrous for everyone.

When people in the US can keep a straight face claiming black kids are facing systemic racism in schools while ignoring that 60 percent don't finish high school then non-discussion of ethnic differences becomes criminal. Indeed, this was Charles Murray's point in the Bell Curve. No one is helping those black kids by pretending we are all the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture