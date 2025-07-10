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Marvin's avatar
Marvin
Jul 10, 2025

Even in the West, mass democracy is a failed marshmallow experiment.

In the short and mid term, it redistributes prosperity to almost all, but the tradeoff is long-term decline.

If only White men in good standing could vote, would we get mass economic redistribution with attendant dysgenics, radical feminism, mass immigrationism, transgender social contagion, fertility crisis...?

Well, we already ran that experiment - it's the White men who altruistically granted the vote to everyone else and the results followed.

It just might be that the level of altruism and universalism encoded in Western Europeans is not a stable evolutionary strategy. At least in this part of the cycle.

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Realist's avatar
Realist
Jul 10, 2025

"Which is not to say that democracy is necessarily undesirable. On the contrary, stable democracies are just about the best political systems we have."

What happened to the United States then? Democracies do not last very long. The idea of idiots electing idiots is not workable. A meritocracy is a much better idea.

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