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ReadingRainbow's avatar
ReadingRainbow
Nov 18, 2023

“Can you imagine professional societies opposing the two most effective medications for Covid-19? That is exactly what has happened with respect to actions for treating oppositional behaviour problems in young children.”

Why yes, yes I can.

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Jane Gallo's avatar
Jane Gallo
Nov 18, 2023

Simply put, I think spanking is mostly not harmful. Context is everything though. It is certainly not a zero sum issue.

I was spanked occasionally by my parents from the ages of about 4-9..and I am grateful for it. It’s complex because each family is different.

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