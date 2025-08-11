Aporia

Ansel Vandemeer
Aug 11

I think the missing piece here is that the argument defends “prejudice” and “tradition” as valuable in themselves, but never actually defines what is being conserved or why it’s worth conserving. Without that, it risks sounding like we’re defending a vague sentiment rather than a clear, concrete good.

From a biopolitical perspective, the answer is straightforward:

What’s being conserved is the biological continuity of the people who built Western civilization — the genetically coherent European-descended population.

Why it’s valuable is not just “because it’s ours,” but because this population’s unique combination of high average intelligence, low time preference, high trust/cooperation, and other heritable behavioral traits is what has historically allowed our culture, institutions, and technology to emerge and function. These traits are measurable, evolutionarily advantageous, and rare in combination.

Why it matters is that traditions, political systems, and cultural norms are emergent properties of those traits. You can replace governments and laws and still keep a society functional if the people remain; replace the people, and the systems will fail no matter how well-designed.

That’s the part the liberal-rational “procedural” worldview can’t answer without denying science. Our case is actually stronger on empirical grounds than theirs — grounded in evolutionary biology, behavioral genetics, and anthropological universals, not just in aesthetic preference.

By clarifying what we’re conserving and grounding it in objective reality, we can defend it without having to rely solely on abstract appeals to “prejudice” or “the sacred” that can be too easily dismissed as irrational nostalgia.

John Hurley
Aug 11

I think conservatism can be explained in terms of evolutionary psychology.

The liberals see the aspects of behaviour that come with human nature as baggage; they are above all that and form themselves into exclusive tribes, to prove it.

