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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
8h

I get what you mean; I’ve been there myself.

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/

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Michelle VS's avatar
Michelle VS
8h

Very interesting how much societal sensitivities impact perception of whether empirical data is biased. From reading your article, I can see that, though the data collected was neutral, the reaction to the data results overcame its significance. It’s a shame.

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