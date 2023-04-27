Aporia

J.K. Lundblad
May 1, 2023

Fascinating. Cultural evolution is an area that is relatively unexplored. Genetic evolution is slow, but cultural evolution allowed us to transmit skills, values, and ideas within generations.

Shane
Apr 29, 2023

I suspect founder effects among the small populations that initiated the East Asian farmers (along with Indonesia-Europeans and Bantu) are likely to account for some of the population level difference that persist today. Also it is worth considering the role of prodynorphin copy number in collective psychology (2 copies for East Asians, 3 for everyone else). There are likely other population scale differences in neurogenetics yet to be discovered.

