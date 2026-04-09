Written by Bo Winegard.

You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

—The Gospel of Matthew 7:3-5

I suspect that hypocrisy is inherent to human consciousness itself. We treat our own tribe, our own sacred values, differently from those of our adversaries. Thus, I am not surprised when I encounter it.

Nevertheless, like other natural proclivities that we correctly try to restrain, we should not embrace or celebrate hypocrisy. And when confronted with evidence of our own hypocrisy, we should contemplate it seriously. We are all hypocrites. But the wise among us are strive to be less hypocritical than we were yesterday. The difficulty is that we often cannot see our own hypocrisy because it doesn’t look like hypocrisy to us.