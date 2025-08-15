Aporia

Peter Frost
Aug 15

Another unfulfilled prophecy is that non-European immigrants would maintain their high fertility in the US and other Western countries. In reality, their fertility has fallen dramatically. Fertility rates are now lower among Asian Americans and African Americans than among Euro Americans, and the same will probably happen for Hispanic Americans. I discussed this point earlier in Aporia Magazine: https://www.aporiamagazine.com/p/trump-white-americas-savior

Northwest Europeans seem to have a higher tolerance for individualism and social atomization. Consequently, when other human populations migrate to a Western country, the adverse effects are much greater for them than for the indigenous Western population.

We see similar adverse effects when non-Western countries embrace the program of Western atomization. South Korea is an extreme example, but the same holds true for most of East Asia and, increasingly, Latin America.

Tom Swift
Aug 15

Things are quite different in the inland North. While immigrants are basically swimming in American popular culture, Amish, Mennonites and Laestadians form seperate cultural groups, even though their ancestors have lived in the United States. If you prefer to live in the old America, I strongly recommend moving to the Lake Superior region, (e.g Duluth, Marquette or anywhere in between).

