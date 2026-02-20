Aporia

Aporia

Bootsorourke
8h

I really think Canada has a MAIDS epidemic

Sherman Alexie
7hEdited

I'm Native American and know of the wildly disproportionate rates of suicide among Native Americans so I looked up the rates among First Nations people in Canada. I was not surprised to learn the suicide rates among First Nations people are approximately three times higher than among non-Indian people. In some tribes, the rate is up to 25 times higher. Since assisted suicide is legal in Canada then are First Nations people also disproportionately represented in that form of suicide? If not then why would a suicidally-prone group not also participate in disproportionate numbers in assisted suicide? Apart from cultural and religious reasons, I immediately thought of one potential factor: lack of access to quality healthcare. So here's a bizarre question to ask: Are white Canadians disproportionately committing assisted suicide because they have better healthcare?

