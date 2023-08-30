Aporia

Abel Dean
Aug 30, 2023

A trouble with making sense of the ideology that swept academia—"equalitarianism," as you call it—is that we tend to define an ideology according to a set of BELIEFS. But, this ideology is defined according to what it OPPOSES.

Try asking such peers: "Do you think all races have equal distributions of any given mental ability?" Chances are you will get something meely-mouthed, with either no strong defense or no such position. That is because they don't actually believe it. Instead, they oppose any position to the contrary.

In other words, it is not about dogmas, but it is about blasphemies.

You can see it in what they prefer to call themselves. They don't call themselves, "equalitarians" or "egalitarians" or any such thing. Instead, they call themselves, "anti-racists."

Graham Cunningham
Aug 30, 2023Edited

Great study of equalitarianism But......"In the past five years, an ideology often called wokeism has spread rapidly, from college campuses to corporate bureaucracies to the editorial pages of elite newspapers." NO! If Western civilisation is ever to pull itself back from the brink of the hyper-'liberal' form of resentful, narcissist and (paradoxically) intolerant self-pity - now commonly called Wokeism - it must start by facing up to the fact that its essence has been brewing for 50 YEARS at the very least. It is not some new malaise suddenly visited on a previously healthy liberalism. Its roots spread wider than just equalitarianism (although that is a part of the root system). Its beginnings were amongst a permanently malcontent, up-itself intelligentsia and for a long time that's where it stayed. Then by about 50 years ago it had spread its way right through academia....and thereby to the rising generations of the professional and administrative classes.

Yes it has reached a kind of critical mass in the last 10 (not 5) years or so but that is just in the the nature of an exponential curve. https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/invasion-of-the-virtue-signallers

