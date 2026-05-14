Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
4h

Excellent article.

Yes, the current narrative is get whitey.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard North's avatar
Richard North
3h

The essential problem is that Western elites prefer their oiks to be a different colour.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture