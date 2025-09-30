A book that changed my mind: ‘Manhood in the Making’. Drawing on evidence from anthropology, Rob Henderson argues that manhood is not a role that human males readily adopt—except in the presence of certain customs, rituals and rites of passage. He argues that if such customs are dismantled, as they have been to some extent in the West, men become increasingly lazy, apathetic and self-indulgent.

Do You Like Dogs, Cats, Both, or Neither? An Examination of Western Dating Site Users. Emil Kirkegaard examines what kinds of people prefer dogs versus cats. Analysing data from OKCupid, he finds that people who prefer dogs are higher in conservatism, mental health and number of children. Meanwhile, those who prefer cats are higher in intelligence. These associations persist when controlling for age, sex and education.