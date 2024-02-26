The Stability of Individual Differences in Mental Ability from Childhood to Old Age: Follow-up of the 1932 Scottish Mental Survey. In a classic article from 2000, Ian Deary and colleagues examine the long-term stability of individual differences in intelligence. Linking data from the 1932 Scottish Mental Survey of 11-year-olds to the same individuals’ cognitive test scores at age 77, they find a corrected correlation of r = .77.

Associations between the dark tetrad and political orientation: A systematic review with meta-analysis. Alexandra Bartolo and Christopher Powell meta-analyse the relationship between dark tetrad traits and political orientation. Across 28 studies, they find no associations between political orientation and psychopathy, narcissism or Machiavellianism. They find a weak association between political orientation and sadism (r = .10).

Female attractiveness engenders honesty among men but dishonesty among women. Zeev Shtudiner and colleagues carry out an experiment where subjects are asked to report the outcome of a dice throw in which they have an incentive to misreport the outcome. They find that men are more honest when primed with an attractive female face, whereas women are more dishonest.