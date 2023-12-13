Aporia

Dec 13, 2023

Imagine how stressful it would be to *know* THE meaning of life. Our days would be so much harder. Our self-recriminations so much harsher. I love that there may not be. It lets me live (and do my best to make meaning).

I do like the idea that your dad still exists in you, though. In a Darwinian sense.

Dec 13, 2023

Life is an experience to be had. And we are all having it.

I think what makes people come unstuck is the realization life has no INHERENT meaning. For some this is a disappointment, perhaps even a revelation they have been lied to. For others it holds within it something better. The lack of inherent meaning provides an opportunity to create meaning. I suspect these different approaches reflect temperament more than anything.

For some Hamlet is great literature that teaches us about human nature. For others it is barely understandable nonsense from high school English, not on a par with modern soap operas. As you say there are many experiences to be had. Plenty to choose from.

I'm in the opportunity camp. You make what you will with your life. There is no script. You better pray there is no script because then you are a pawn. And it passes quickly, so get on with it.

Sorry to hear of your father's passing.

