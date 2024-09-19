Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Ngwa's avatar
Keith Ngwa
Sep 19, 2024Edited

The Blank Slatist denial of Human Nature has become the dominant outlook on humanity in Western culture since The Enlightenment. Not just on the Left but also on the Right too.

The belief in Libertarian Free Will, the notion that homosexuality is a "choice" (denying the existence of innate sexual proclivities), the notion that personality traits like laziness & depression are "choices", Civic Nationalism, Free Market fundamentalism, Neo-Conservativism in general, etc are all examples of how most Western Conservatives also deny Human Nature.

We even see this in most Western Christians today. Many modern Christians are under the delusion that faith in Jesus somehow completely erases any immoral proclivities & instincts, that faith in Jesus leads to moral perfection and a perfect society (with the implication that any Christian who sins on the regular must be a closet infidel). Nevermind that the Bible itself repeatedly states that this is impossible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Sep 19, 2024Edited

Impressive essay. This is one of the best summations of the assumptions behind conservatism that I have read. It clearly explains why conservatism is superior to utopian ideologies.

You also correctly point out that conservatism is not opposed to all change.

I wonder, however, how does a conservative differentiate between “good change” and “bad change” within the confines of its own ideology?

And how does this “good change” differ from what the Center-Left claims to believe in?

Doesn’t conservatism in practice just to devolve into Progressive reform at a slower pace? If so, is this not exactly what conservatives complain about the Center-Left?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture