Rudy Kahsar
Aug 7

Debt trap diplomacy has been around since far before 2017. John Perkins' "Confessions of an economic hitman" 2004 describes the ways US entities used these practices in the 70s. It provides a lot of color as to how and why it is done and how it mixes (typically secretively) with power and influence.

forumposter123@protonmail.com
Aug 8

China has too much savings (because it financially represses its citizens) and it deploys that saving abroad to finance dodgy projects in the third world. While they get “collateral ” this stuff is still located in the third world and can be nationalized at any point.

