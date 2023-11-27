Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham Cunningham's avatar
Graham Cunningham
Nov 27, 2023

If racial progressivism could be confined to the idea "that races are roughly the same" that would be less poisonous that what is actually happening. Which is that - in the post-Christian West - white middle-class progressivism has taken the corrupted form of certain aspects of Christianity whereby 'people of colour' (and especially people of African enthnicity) are sanctified and white people are, by definition, steeped in sin. It is all very shallow.... and paradoxically narcissistic in that you the white progressive get to feel good about yourself personally by denouncing your white peers. And of course, regard for truth and factual evidence goes right out the window....as for example in the denial of the manifest fact that the offending rate for violent crime is higher among black people than other ethnicities. British television drama is awash with this sort of thing.... https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/non-binary-sibling-is-entertaining

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Thompson's avatar
James Thompson
Nov 27, 2023

Excellent account. Measured and calm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture