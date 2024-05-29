Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
May 29, 2024

Is there any rock, hill or valley in North America that is not "sacred" to some Indian tribe?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graham Cunningham's avatar
Graham Cunningham
May 29, 2024

It must be immensely frustrating to have your chosen field of research and scholarship bogged down in the mind games of people who - in a saner culture than ours - would not be let anywhere near any scientific discipline..... you have my sympathies. The psychology of the kind of people you are up against is an amalgum of intellectual cowardice, virtue-gamesmanship.....plus probably a good measure of simple dim-wittedness. And, in my view, it is perfectly acceptable to not be precious in confronting them but rather to attack this psychology head on.....call their bent and broken mental spade a spade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture