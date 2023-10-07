Last Sunday, Aporia published what will surely become an important historical document: Professor Richard Lynn’s last interview. This week we give our paid supporters A LOT of exclusive bonus footage.

The following bonus footage is split into two parts. The first is biographical. Richard takes us through his time at the Bristol Grammar School, Cambridge, and his academic career, including a particularly funny condom incident.

The second is, well, gossip. Richard gives his thoughts and anecdotes about Eysenck, Jensen, Charles Murray, Richard Herrnstein, B.F. Skinner, Ian Deary, Phil Rushton, Robert Plomin, Stuart Ritchie, Edward Dutton, Noah Carl, Emil Kirkegaard, James Flynn, Roger Scruton, Toby Young, Linda Gottfredson, Nicholas Mackintosh, William Shockley, and others I’ve probably forgotten.

Watch below: