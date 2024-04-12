Aporia

Apr 12, 2024

When President George W. Bush came up with "no child left behind," I knew things would become even worse for gifted children. The attempt to make everyone equal is a terrible idea, supported by people who believe everyone can be fit to a standard mold, or those who want to punish anyone smarter or more talented than they are. It is horrifying.

Apr 13, 2024

Government schools are generally bad for every child, but most especially the highly gifted. A gifted mind is a terrible thing to waste.

