Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith's avatar
Keith
Mar 20, 2024

Really interesting piece. Well-written, just the right length and with facts I'd never heard before. Great.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Futurist Right's avatar
The Futurist Right
Mar 20, 2024

"Some flimsy research conducted more than 50 years ago led the dermatology community to the faulty conclusion that diet has nothing to do with acne – that the skin lesions so many teenagers face in the mirror are an inevitable part of growing up. "

- One of my earliest big, 'Wait it's the entire system that's retarded' moments was having this taught uncritically via what seemed like it was a standardized system-wide video tutorial at a big city public school. I think the quote used was something like; "As you age you will get acne. Many myths claim that fast food has something to do with it, but don't worry that Big-Mac won't give you acne unless you rub it on your skin."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture