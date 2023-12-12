Aporia

Luke Croft
Dec 12, 2023

The percentage of those going to university has increased substantially over the past 50 years. The university is now the home of the marginally more intelligent 105-115. The professional-managerial class is one of the least remarkable groups of elites to ever exist. Parliament was once filled with people like Edmund Burke and Edward Gibbon, now you would be lucky if you found someone half as remarkable both in intellect and achievements sitting on the back benches. Becoming an MP is increasingly a box-ticking exercise where the most unremarkable and mediocre get selected to stand for election.

Graham Cunningham
Dec 12, 2023Edited

As you say "What does it say about us". It says various things:

* we have basked in the delusion that if you vote Left you get Left and if you vote Right you get Right. Whereas increasingly of recent decades you get what the vast permanent centre-left bureaucracy wants. As a spin off of this, politics has attracted also rans rather than top people

* we have allowed our humanities/social sciences academia to veer off ever more into an up-itself parallel universe of ultra-left Wokeness; meanwhile pumping ever greater numbers of our young people through its sheep-dip who then go on to run all the permanent levers of power in society. Politicians then become a bit of a side-show.

* we have allowed a similarly distorted MSM to pump half truth/non-truth narratives at us, giving us the illusion than we know much more about the governance of our societies than we really do.

https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/carry-on-governing

'We've' got what 'we' deserved, you could argue.

