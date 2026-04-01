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Clever Pseudonym
4dEdited

In-group bias (Us/Them) is ingrained not just in humans but also in all hominids and many primates too. Preferring my family and my people over your family and people has nothing to do with "xenophobia" but everything to do with safety and survival. Kin groups and other social bonds were the social security, welfare, military and police before these things existed.

Only people far removed from the struggle to survive could even contemplate the idea of turning their societies into open bazaars where whoever arrived yesterday is a much a member of the community as someone whose family has been there multiple generations.

Universal egalitarianism is another remnant of our dying Christian roots ("There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus."), but has become the sine qua non of liberal morality mostly because of the needs of the global marketplace and of our progressive aristocracy, who believe fervently in their own providential destiny to rule and who are held together not by nationality but by ideology, conformity and class interests.

Xenophilia/xenophobia has been made the hinge of modern liberal morality because of profits and because of the power needs of various bureaucrats, academics and journalists, who posit themselves as an enlightened priesthood ("Anyone can love their families, we love everyone!"), and who have ably weaponized this sentimentalized humanism as a way to paint all their opponents as dangerous and backwards bigots reeking of incipient Nazism.

One of the best parts of living at the top of the social pyramid in the very rich and very safe West is being able to wave away biology, anthropology or any inconvenient facts as too "unenlightened" to take seriously, to ignore it because no one else in your social strata would even think it. But all peoples and countries prefer themselves over arriving strangers—the Chinese keep out the Koreans, the Pakistanis keep out the Afghans, the Dominicans keep out the Haitians, etc etc.

None of this is bigoted or xenophobic, it is simply prioritizing reality and survival over the Marxist-Lennonist fantasy that defines Social Justice ideology, the great faith of our age held by all Western liberals.

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Bob
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To be trusted, one must be trustworthy. Trust must be earned. Betrayal of trust must have consequences.

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