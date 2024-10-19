Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham Cunningham's avatar
Graham Cunningham
Oct 19, 2024

There's an elephant in the room here in this discussion of racism. The greatest manifestation of racism in the modern Western world is white self-loathing-by-proxy......a kind of white-on-white racism in other words. The racism of a frighteningly large proportion of our university sheep-dipped graduate middle class. This has dwarfed all other forms of 'racism' over the last 50 years and is in fact one of the great central pillars of the Western 'social justice' religion which I discussed recently in this essay: https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/the-madness-of-intelligentsias

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Race Realist's avatar
Race Realist
Oct 19, 2024

White liberals may be less likely to SAY that they don't want to live around blacks, but they are more likely to ACT on such a dictum.

By itself, I don't think there's anything wrong with the behavior -- at all. Call it racism or not, this is simply normal in-group preference.

What's troubling, however, is their insistence on acting this way while refusing to acknowledge that they're doing it, and in fact using their attitudes as a cudgel against anyone who can't afford to make their race-segregated choices, but is candid in preferring to do so.

As Dickens noted two centuries ago, "telescopic philanthropy" is a privilege of the wealthy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture