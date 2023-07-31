Welcome to the Aporia Research Roundup. Every Monday (at 7am New York, 12pm London), we compile the most interesting studies and articles being shared in our network. We also try to link to a classic, often under-read, study each week. You might also find the occasional documentary, Twitter thread, or podcast.

Meta-analysis of the relationship between intelligence and inspection time. Jennifer Grudnik and John Kranzler carry out a meta-analysis of the relationship between intelligence and inspection time, and obtain a value of r = –.51 after correcting for sampling error, measurement error and range restriction (r = –.30 before correction).

Three Laws of Behavior Genetics and What They Mean. In a classic article from 2000, Erik Turkheimer outlines the three laws of behavior genetics: all human behavioural traits are heritable; the effect of being raised in the same family is smaller than the effect of genes; and a substantial portion of the variation behaviour is not accounted for by the effects of genes or families.

Diversifying Society’s Leaders? The Causal Effects of Admission to Highly Selective Private Colleges. Raj Chetty and colleagues examine the impact of family income on a student’s chance of attending an elite U.S. college. They find that students from the top 1% of the income distribution are significantly more likely to attend an elite U.S. college even when controlling for test scores.