Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
6h

"There are two exciting pieces of news in embryo selection. The technology is finally moving forward at a steady clip. Maybe we aren’t doomed by dysgenics after all!"

That is good news. Long-term, I am hopeful that genetic enhancement will advance humanity.

"This may be because we’re dealing with a children’s sample, or because autism has become “more popular” in recent generations, making it less elite. Who knows."

I believe that it is most likely that the spectrum for autism has been broadened over the years.

Thanks for the interesting article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture